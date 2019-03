Kiko's House: Fighting against truth has become the core principle of the Republicans.

Crazy Eddie: Climate change is important, but Jay Inslee will need more than that to succeed.

Juanita Jean's: Policy debates these days are increasingly a clash of reality vs. bullshit.

Sidney Schwab: Republicans, not Democrats, are the party of "free stuff" pipe dreams.

Blog round-up by Infidel753. To recommend a post, send link to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com -- I do check it!