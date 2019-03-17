Misc
By Batocchio
Image from: Some E Cards

Happy St. Patrick's Day!

Progressive Secular Humanist: What good are your thoughts and prayers?

Echidne of the Snakes: The anti-vaxxers: irrational or rational?

Shakesville: Lindsey Graham calls for special counsel to investigate Clinton e-mails and the FBI's handling of them.

Washington Monthly: When the president inspires violence.

Finally, there's a wealth of Irish songs for the day. ("Ar Eirinn Ni Neosainn Ce Hi" is one of my favorites.)

