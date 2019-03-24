Good Morning, fellow Crooks and Liars. As we predicted yesterday, blogtopia is weighing in on the release of the Mueller Report to Attorney General William Barr. Over at my place we note that the conclusion of the Mueller investigation is only the end of the beginning, not the end of Prznint Stupid. Let's see what our panel of outstanding bloggers has to say!

Emptywheel summarizes where we are and forecasts what might come next.

Lawfare Blog gives us a lawyerly view of the state of play.

Welcome Back To Gotham City tells us what the Mueller Report will NOT do.

Hackwhackers reminds us that the Mueller report is only one chapter of the story.

Bonus Track: Louie Zakarian is in charge of makeup at SNL, and he shows us how they do the quick changes for the cast. This is amazing.

