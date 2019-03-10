Misc
Read time: 1 minute

Mike's Blog Round Up

Daily links to great liberal blog posts...
By M. Bouffant
Mike's Blog Round Up
Photo by M. Bouffant

Wake up, it's later than you think! (If you forgot to spring the clocks ahead last night.)

Power Grab: McConnell refuses to consider HR1. Ten Bears tells us why.

The Rude Pundit on right wing media reaction to Democratic women who hold office: Obsession & fear.

American Health Care: You may not believe what a new mother who underwent a Caesarian was charged for; Politicalprof has the bill.

Green Eagle notes parallels between a certain country in the 1920s & recent travesties in American jurisprudence.

And another sad "bonus": P.M. Carpenter is having a rough time & is suspending operations for the foreseeable future.

Not to worry, you'll still have me (M. Bouffant) to kick around.

Tomorrow: Batocchio! Send suggestions to mbru (at) crooksandliars (dot) com.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.