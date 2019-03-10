Wake up, it's later than you think! (If you forgot to spring the clocks ahead last night.)

Power Grab: McConnell refuses to consider HR1. Ten Bears tells us why.

The Rude Pundit on right wing media reaction to Democratic women who hold office: Obsession & fear.

American Health Care: You may not believe what a new mother who underwent a Caesarian was charged for; Politicalprof has the bill.

Green Eagle notes parallels between a certain country in the 1920s & recent travesties in American jurisprudence.

And another sad "bonus": P.M. Carpenter is having a rough time & is suspending operations for the foreseeable future.

Not to worry, you'll still have me (M. Bouffant) to kick around.

