Rush Limbaugh Channels Alex Jones And Claims NZ Massacre Could Be 'False Flag'

Rush Limbaugh jumped on the vacated conspiracy theory throne of Alex Jones and claimed that the anti-immigration mass murderer who killed 50 people in two New Zealand mosques may actually be "a leftist."

It didn't take long for Limbaugh to supplant Jones, who has been kicked off of every major social media platform and is now embroiled in a lawsuit from the Sandy Hook families.

Trump surrogates will say and do anything to protect and defend Trump from his own anti-Semitic remarks in the past and his white nationalist views that he has made very public since he ran for the presidency in 2015.

With no proof or any knowledge coming out of New Zealand, Limbaugh made believe the shooter was actually a leftist who is trying to hurt Trump and white supremacists around the world.

Limbaugh said, "You realize you're going to face a whole day of Donald Trump being blamed for it, or you being blamed for it, or things you believe in being blamed for it." He continued, "Another thing that happens here when these events happen, you have all kinds of speculation that erupts. And there is an ongoing theory -- Mr. Snerdley, correct me if I'm wrong about this. There's an ongoing theory that the shooter himself may in fact be a leftist who writes the manifesto and then goes out and performs the deed purposely to smear his political enemies, knowing he's going to get shot in the process. You know you just can't -- you can't immediately discount this. The left is this insane, they are this crazy. And then if that's exactly what the guy is trying to do then he's hit a home run, because right there on Fox News: "Shooter is an admitted white nationalist who hates immigrants."

You can discount this because Limbaugh just made it up. And I guess conservatives can't use their usual talking point that says you're not allowed to comment on a mass shooting tragedy for at least 24 hours because it is not civilized.

Limbaugh was most likely responding to reporters like Jonathan Hunt, who told Fox News that in his manifesto, the shooter considered Trump a 'symbol of renewed white identity and common purpose."