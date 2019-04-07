BREAKING NEWS: DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen OUT

Looks like Rachel Maddow is going to have another name to put on her giant board of resignations from the White House. The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Kirstjen Nielsen resigned.

It is unclear from her resignation letter if she left on her own or if Trump asked her to step down because she wasn't putting enough kids in cages. Per Politico, Trump and Nielsen clashed frequently and he repeatedly pushed her to go beyond legal boundaries in apprehensions on the border. Reportedly, this week, Trump was specifically frustrated by Nielsen's unwillingness to close entirely the border and asked her to the White House to basically demand she make the case on whether she should stay.

Trump tweeted this:

Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen will be leaving her position, and I would like to thank her for her service.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2019

And then named an acting secretary:

....I am pleased to announce that Kevin McAleenan, the current U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner, will become Acting Secretary for @DHSgov. I have confidence that Kevin will do a great job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2019

Read the resignation letter here.

The new acting DHS Secretary Kevin McAleenan was only confirmed to his previous position as Commissioner to the CPB on March 20 of last year. In interviews, McAleenan has showed very little empathy or concern for asylum seekers on the border, so it's expected that he will follow Trump's legally questionable dictates more willingly than Nielsen.

Twitter:

2/ Secretary Nielsen “believed the situation was becoming untenable with the President becoming increasingly unhinged about the border crisis and making unreasonable and even impossible requests,” a senior administration official tells CNN. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 7, 2019

The Nielsen era was a disgrace, but we should all fear what comes next. This Administration’s inhumanity ultimately comes from one place—the top. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) April 7, 2019

One cruel, heartless Trump Cabinet member down...14 to go.#KirstjenNielsen pic.twitter.com/IMqU599Sgi — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) April 7, 2019

Only the best people.