Chuck Todd Calls Out Kellyanne Conway For Muslim Bashing To Deflect From Trump's Immigration Chaos

NBC host Chuck Todd called out White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on Sunday after she tried to bash a Muslim member of Congress instead of answering questions about Donald Trump's immigration policy.

"The president doesn’t sound like somebody who wants to solve the [immigration] crisis," Todd told Conway on Sunday.

"This week, you know, respectfully, from the other side you have this anti-Semitic congresswoman," Conway replied, referring to Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

"Whoa, whoa, whoa. No, no, no," Todd interrupted. "I know what you are trying to do here."

"The president is trying to brow beat Democrats," the NBC host added. "The president is trying to brow beat them to come over. That’s no way to get a compromise."

Conway, however, insisted that the "invitation is open" for Democrats to meet with the president.

"What part of shutting down the government, I’ll do this, that’s not how anybody would be coerced to saying, yeah, let’s sit down and see if we can come and reach common ground?" Todd noted.