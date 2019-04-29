Mika And Joe On High Alert Pending Christopher Hasson Release

Clint Watts appeared on Morning Joe Monday to discuss the pending release of Christopher Hasson, who'd been arrested for plotting to kill a long list of prominent Democratic politicians, judges, and liberal TV journalists. Joe Scarborough was on that list. Hasson is a Lieutenant in the Marine Corp, and was charged with firearms and drug charges, but no domestic terrorism charges. Because why would you charge a military man with 15 guns and thousands of rounds of ammo, combined with a list of Democrats to kill with domestic terrorism? Because if you're Donald Trump and/or William Barr, Hasson is just an overeager supporter.

Scarborough asked Watts in all seriousness, though, why on earth U.S. Magistrate Judge Charles Day has indicated he will release Hasson until his trial, despite the Judge's own stated misgivings about the dangers he poses? And Mika was visibly shaken by her husband's inclusion on Hasson's computer speadsheet "kill list."

MIKA BRZEZINSKI: Can we stop right there? Every time something happens with this Trump administration that seems so out of order and so wrong and so against our core values or perhaps even our national security, we're shocked and we move on. I would like to point out as someone whose husband is on this kill list that I am very concerned that these decisions are politically motivated from the top. I have never seen a case with this president where it hasn't been. and I'm just going to put a frame around that, it's my analysis, my opinion, but someone try and tell me why I shouldn't feel this way right now. Because this behind bars for a very long time and there should not be a thought right now for anybody who is on that kill list or their family members, that he might walk and be in public and be free. There's no reality here.