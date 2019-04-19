We made it to Friday, Crooks and Liars, and what a feast of links we have for you today! Let's jump right to it!

Digby found the collusion in black and white in the Barr report.

Progressive Eruptions says that Barr disgraced himself this morning AND that congress still has the ability to find the president obstructed justice.

Juanita Jean notes that Sarah Huckabee Sanders admits that she lies regularly from the White House Briefing podium.

First Draft follows up on that thought and declares that AG Bill 'Low' Barr has turned into Sarah Huckabee Sanders only without the frock.

Dave Dubya's Freedom Rants recaps the Barr briefing.

Bonus Track: Driftglass found the funny in this whole, sordid thing.

Not a blog, but PBS News Hour has an amazing spreadsheet in Google Docs of a timeline for many of players and events of the entire matter, with links to supporting documentation.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).