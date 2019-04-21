What a week! Bill 'Low' Barr gave his agitprop presser, the redacted report was released, our failed media got duped and Crooks and Liars brought it to you. The science journalist Mary Roach says that all good research is a form of obsession, and thanks to the work of 28+ obsessive researchers, er, bloggers, we understand our world a bit better today.

You Might Notice A Trend: Addressing Presidential Misconduct in 2019

Strangely Blogged: Elizabeth Warren is Ready To Fight

Just an Earth-Bound Misfit: Shorter Mueller Report

Bonus Track: A Tale Unfolds reminds us that it is a beautiful and strange world. We needed that reminder!

Thank you for letting me be a part of your week!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).