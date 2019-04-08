Misc
By M. Bouffant
Mike's Blog Round Up
Already the second Monday of April, yet "March Madness" continues, finally finishing tonight w/ a competition between schools representing two states of the Confederacy that exploit slave athletic labor. This country is so confounding.

The picking economy: One man's trash, yada ... Montag tempts us to make a New York Dolls reference.

Comrade Misfit on who her prime minister isn't.

One of my favorite phrases is "Stop pretending!" (Often followed by a string of imprecations & obscenities, but that's just me.) Upyernoz examines the concept as it applies to Republican "repeal & replace" rhetoric.

Remember Mittens Romney & his poor pooping dog? Digby notes another canine political moment, as a "Blue Dog" Ohio Dem abuses a family member for political gain.

Bonus longer reading from Blue Heron Blast: Twenty yrs. in, this millenium is not going well. (I agree. Nice photography there too.)

