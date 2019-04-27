Synagogue Shooting In San Diego Kills One, Injures Three More

We've seen this movie before. A version of it six months ago exactly, to be exact. A white man enters a synagogue armed with an AR-15 style weapon and begins shooting at Jews at prayer. This time it's in Southern California, at Chabad of Poway. One person is dead, three others are injured, and one man is in custody. The suspect is white, male, and 19 years old, being described as having "hate in his heart." According to CBS News:
Poway Mayor Steve Vaus, speaking from a police command centre, told CNN that one person was confirmed dead in an attack that he described as a "hate crime," saying his assessment was based on statements uttered by the gunman when he entered the synagogue.
This is being classified as a hate crime. Apparently the suspect wrote an open letter, which Sheriff Bill Gore says his department and the FBI are reviewing, along with his social media posts.
All we know about those injured is that one is a juvenile girl, and the other two are adult males, all in stable condition. The person who died was an older woman.
The following tweet is unverified, but if true, chilling: one person posted about it right before it happened, trying to figure out how to report it.
Here are segments of the news conference with the sheriff and mayor of Poway, and a brief round-up.
We will update this post as more information becomes available.
