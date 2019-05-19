Donald Trump Brags That He Unleashed A Cyber Attack On Russia In 2018

In an interview with FOX Propaganda News* that is set to air tonight, Donald Trump claims that he authorized a cyber attack against Russia during the 2018 midterm elections.

He was asked by Steve Hilton: “It’s been reported this year that you personally authorized a cyber attack on Russia around the time of the midterms last year in order to stop them meddling in the midterm election."

Trump responded: “Well, I’d rather not say that. But you can believe that the whole thing happened and it happened during my administration.”

Hilton responded: “But why wouldn’t you talk about that?”

Trump, ever the idiot, said: “Well you know intelligence, they say ‘please don’t talk about that."

Deep sigh. If there is anyone who knows about intelligence, or lack of it, it is this useful idiot.

He ended with a dig at the Obama Deep State Witchhunt 49 Angry Hillary Obama Comey Mueller Loving Democrats Who Know Nothing About Anything And Just Hate Your Favorite President, Me, King Donald Big Hands Trump, by saying: "But you know sometimes intelligence is good. Sometimes you look at Comey, you look at Brennan … I’m supposed to believe that intelligence?”

Donald Trump, a man with the IQ of a head of lettuce, mocking anyone else's IQ is beyond pathetic. You know what is the opposite of intelligent? Admitting on tv that your committed a cyberattack against another nation.

Good job, sparky.