Mike's Blog Round Up

Daily links to great liberal blog posts.
By Jon Perr
Dohiyi Mir: How do you say “no” to the city of strong coffee and hard rain?

Brad Delong: In which climate change announces, “Here I am, rock you like a hurricane.”

Off the Charts Blog: Capital spending for K-12 schools is still below pre-recession levels.

Just an Earth-Bound Misfit: What’s in the cloud? Apparently, a publicly accessible database with information on 80 million U.S. households.

Alicublog: The most recent synagogue shooting shows American men “need to cultivate physical strength.” Wait, what?

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:
"You need to man up.” (Sarah Palin, October 18, 2010)


