SCOTUSblog: The authors explain “the Free Speech Century.”

Joe.My.God.: Erik Prince and James O’Keefe? What could possibly go wrong?

Echidne of the Snakes: Politico conducted a focus group of one and concluded Kamala Harris is “ruthless.”

Towleroad: Big news from a study showing treatment completely prevented HIV transmission among 1,000 couples with one infected partner.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"If the federal government is truly serious about doing something with the AIDS virus, we need to take steps that would isolate the carriers of this plague.” (Mike Huckabee, 1992)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.