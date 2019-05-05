Rewire.News: If the Supreme Court undermines Roe, Arkansas will pull the trigger on abortion providers.

Juanita Jeans: A day in political cartoons.

Lawyers, Guns and Money: Florida Republicans turn to back door poll tax to prevent felon reenfranchisement…

Blue NC: …while Federal court decision over-turning Ohio’s GOP-drawn districts gives North Carolina Democrats hope.

Speaking of which, your quotes of the day:

"Are Southerners more likely to discriminate than Northerners?" (Chief Justice John Roberts, during oral arguments in Northwest Austin Municipal Utility District v. Holder, 2009)

"Is it the government's submission that the citizens in the South are more racist than the citizens in the North?" (Chief Justice John Roberts, during oral arguments in Shelby County v. Holder , 2013)

