By Infidel753
Mike the Mad Biologist: Bigotry is a form of ideology and should be dealt with as such.

The New York Crank: If the American economy is doing so well, why are Americans doing so badly?

The Debate Link: Trump, the Trump cult, and anti-Semitism.

Electoral-Vote: Compare the track records of moderate and radical Democratic candidates for President.

Bonus link: A round-up of political cartoons.

