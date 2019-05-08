Misc
Read time: 0 minutes

Mike's Blog Round Up

Daily links to great liberal blog posts...
By Infidel753
Mike's Blog Round Up

Darwinfish 2: What the next Democratic President will be able to do.

The Daily Irritant: Dissecting a bizarre essay on slavery.

Shower Cap: The latest developments in the protracted crisis of Trumpism.

Balloon Juice: Protest votes and infighting tend to backfire.

Bonus link: Next time somebody asks where the money to pay for all those liberal programs is going to come from, show them this.

Blog round-up by Infidel753. To recommend a post, send link to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com -- I do check it!


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.