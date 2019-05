Green Eagle: Just a few days' worth of Republican evil is almost too much to keep track of.

John Pavlovitz: We're in the endgame now, and we need to unify.

Nan's Notebook: Anybody got a good campaign slogan?

Politicus USA: Trump's approval rating is under water in every swing state.

Blog round-up by Infidel753. To recommend a post, send link to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com -- I do check it!