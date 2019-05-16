Sarah Huckabee Sanders Attacks FBI For Being 'The Real Criminals'

Donald Trump's Press Secretary wants to know why the FBI was spying on the Trump campaign.

"If there was ever any crime committed, it was probably at the beginning when this whole thing began,” Sanders said.

That's the new normal since William Barr joined the Trump team as his personal attorney... errrr Attorney General.

During an interview on Trump's favorite morning show, Co-host Ainsley Earhardt said: "many people" wondered if the Russian investigations were lawful and appropriate and echoed the bogus claims of possible FISA abuse against the Trump administration all to try and clear his soiled name.

(Whenever a Fox News personality uses the phrase "many people" or "most Americans,' what they really mean are the Fox News Trump surrogates)

Now that William Barr has created a new investigation into those that investigated his boss, Earhardt asked, "what can we expect?"

Sanders said, “Look, I’m not going to get ahead of the IG's report, but I think just like 'most Americans' we all want to know why did this start in the first place and why were they spying on the Trump campaign?”

She continued, "It seems like a gross overreach, and we would like answers, and we think the attorney general is doing a great job and we’re glad he is looking at the other side and the origins where all these things started."

"It’s a completely insane process that’s taken place. If anything, it looks like if there was ever any crime committed, it was probably at the beginning when this whole thing began.”

Donald Trump is looking for a few new scalps, so if the Inspector General does not produce any, they are hoping newly appointed federal prosecutor John Durham will come through for them.

The real witch hunt is underway.