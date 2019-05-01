Entertainment
Stephen Colbert Trolls Dana Loesch With A Message From The NRA

Late Night features a skit extolling the "charity work" of the NRA.
By Susie Madrak

Late Night With Stephen Colbert lampooned the National Rifle Association’s legal troubles with a cold open that did a takeoff of NRA hatchet woman Dana Loesch.

“The liberal media wants you to believe that the NRA doesn’t deserve its nonprofit status, just because we make a profit,” she said, listing non-existent programs like Guns on Wheels.

“And, of course, our newest charity initiative, arming stray cats who live on the mean streets,” Fake Loesch says, holding an armed cat.

Who could have guessed what happens next? Ha, ha!


Comments

