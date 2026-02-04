Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"I want everybody to be smart. I want 'em to be as smart as they can be. A world full of ignorant people is too dangerous to live in." -- Paul Verrall, Born Yesterday.
By driftglassFebruary 4, 2026

On this day in 1946, Garson Kanin’s hit Broadway comedy Born Yesterday opened at the Lyceum Theatre in New York City. It starred Judy Holliday in her breakout role as Billie Dawn, and the play ran for 1,642 performances until December 31, 1949. The play was later adapted into the 1950 film starring Holliday, Broderick Crawford and William Holden.

The Mahablog: The Times They Are A-Changin’.

Left Jabs: Don Lemon and the St. Paul Nine are Headed for Prime Time.

The Cross Section: The Right's Greatest Fear Is an Organized Left.

Attention space nerds! Bleached Martian rocks offer fresh evidence of a wetter and warmer Mars: 'But where did they come from?

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon