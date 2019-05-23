Washington Post Is Shocked Elizabeth Warren Got Paid

It's true that headlines are often not written by the journalists who write a piece. That may be the case here, where The Washington Post headline indicates that Elizabeth Warren made $675 an hour as an attorney while also teaching at Harvard Law School. Good for her!
As the article points out, Harvard Law requires faculty to limit outside law practice to 20% of their work life. For attorneys doing corporate bankruptcy law in Metro Boston, $675 an hour billable is on the low end of the scale. Over $1000 for a large case is common.
And much of the data in the Wapo article is DUH from the release of TEN YEARS of Elizabeth Warren's tax returns. It's so much easier to write a deep dive and manufactured (and misogynist) hit job on what Elizabeth Warren EARNED than to do a daily fresh piece on how many days Trump has lied about his unreleased tax returns.
Twitter punched back hard not only on the article, but on @KFILE and @MaggieHaberman for retweeting the article.