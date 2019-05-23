Washington Post Is Shocked Elizabeth Warren Got Paid

It's true that headlines are often not written by the journalists who write a piece. That may be the case here, where The Washington Post headline indicates that Elizabeth Warren made $675 an hour as an attorney while also teaching at Harvard Law School. Good for her!

As the article points out, Harvard Law requires faculty to limit outside law practice to 20% of their work life. For attorneys doing corporate bankruptcy law in Metro Boston, $675 an hour billable is on the low end of the scale. Over $1000 for a large case is common.

And much of the data in the Wapo article is DUH from the release of TEN YEARS of Elizabeth Warren's tax returns. It's so much easier to write a deep dive and manufactured (and misogynist) hit job on what Elizabeth Warren EARNED than to do a daily fresh piece on how many days Trump has lied about his unreleased tax returns.

Twitter punched back hard not only on the article, but on @KFILE and @MaggieHaberman for retweeting the article.

BREAKING NEWS: Lady Had A Job, Got Paid More Than Me



Nice work. Now do the amount of Wall Street, Big Pharma, & Fossil Fuel 💰 presidential candidates accepted over their careers & how much they’re taking now. https://t.co/PI7xh1eQOE — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 23, 2019

This is the type of crap one writes when you've nothing worthwhile to write about, and have buckets of Trump water to carry. — Monkeyfister #Snitty Mobile (@Monkeyfister2) May 23, 2019

OK. Now do the article about how the entire NYC media ecosystem failed to report on decades of corruption committed by the city’s most notorious real estate developer who became president due in large part to their complicity! — Brian K (@bktandem) May 23, 2019

There should be no breathless “wow” that flows from a description of a talented woman doing two jobs at once. This headline is not a normal “backgrounder” headline. It reads like a “caught in the act!” headline.

That’s why people are objecting to headline and your tweet...

— Frank Jannuzi (@FrankJannuzi) May 23, 2019