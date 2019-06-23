CNN Media Analyst Stunned To Discover Sean Hannity Is A 'Propaganda Operative' For Trump

Bill Carter, who CNN host Ana Cabrera describes as someone "who spent 25 years reporting on the media for The New York Times" in the segment above, is apparently shocked, shocked I tell you that Fox's Sean Hannity was acting propaganda operative" in the 56 pages of recently unsealed text messages between Hannity and Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort.

Hey Bill, I've got news for you. Fox isn't a "news organization" either. They're right wing propaganda dressed up as "news" and that's all they've ever been.

Transcript via CNN:

CABRERA: Stunning text messages revealing a defiant Paul Manafort telling FOX News host, Sean Hannity, that he'd never, quote, "give up information on President Trump or the president's son-in-law, Jared Kushner."

We are just getting a look at these text exchanges between Hannity and Manafort after a federal judge on Friday ordered their release. [...]

I want to bring in CNN media analyst, Bill Carter, who spent 25 years reporting on media for the "New York Times."

Bill, what do you make of these Manafort-Hannity text messages?

BILL CARTER, CNN MEDIA ANALYST: What's very interesting is Hannity has been known to be known as a partisan commentator. But here he's like a propaganda operative because he's connecting with someone very much in the mix of the story and like trying to steer him a certain way, like steer him away from doing anything with the special counsel to go after Trump and things like that. He's extremely involved in it.

FOX and any news organization would not want their journalists to be involved in this. He distances himself from being a journalist. But still, they've been uncomfortable before when he's been on stage with Trump or whatever.

This seems another step to me. He's involving himself in a story with a witness trying to get the witness to not cooperate with the special counsel.