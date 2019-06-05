Fox News' White Power Propaganda: 'Real Brits' Love Trump

Fox prime time race baiters Laura Ingraham and Tucker Carlson teamed up Tuesday night to further Donald Trump’s lie that the thousands of London protesters were “fake news.” Since they could not deny the protesters’ presence, they did the next best thing – by suggesting there were so many brown people, they were not really British.

Fox has had a tough time promoting Trump propaganda during his London trip. Yesterday, when live cameras were rolling, Ivanka Trump was loudly booed as she exited 10 Downing Street with John Bolton. Fox host Brian Kilmeade made up a quick story, claiming that the crowd was only booing Bolton.

But after a day when tens of thousands of protesters showed up with anti-Trump signs, the baby Trump blimp and a Trump figure on a toilet, it took some more creative thinking to back up Dear Leader’s lie that the protest was “very small” and that reports saying otherwise were “fake news.”

Ever divisive, Carlson and Ingraham ignored Trump’s lie and instead attacked the rest of the media for, supposedly, supporting the protests.

Then the two set about blowing racial dog whistles to suggest that Trump is popular with “real” (i.e. white, non-immigrant) Brits and that London is full of non-British (brown people).

CARLSON: Now, Sadiq Khan, who’s the grotesque mayor of London, has been in a kind of direct spat with the president for the last couple of days. What has he been saying?

INGRAHAM: Well, his whole point is that Trump’s values aren’t London’s values. We talked to some actual Brits today – people who were born here, grew up here, 25 miles outside of the city. And they said, well, the funny thing about London today is, like a lot of Brits will say, there’s not as many Brits in London. London is a mecca, obviously, it’s very culturally diverse, a lot of immigrants in London, thriving city in many ways, busting city, but Sadiq Khan represents in many ways the more cosmopolitan thinking of U.S. cities.

So, if you think about it, does L.A. represent all of America? Well, no, of course not. L.A. represents L.A. and that’s fine. They don’t like Trump in L.A. They don’t like Trump in New York City or in Boston but you get a little bit outside London and things change. People are like, gosh, the economy in the United States is really strong and we kind of need more independence and we don’t want to answer to Brussels. But today – and Sadiq Khan represents this – today, it’s all, you know, Trump bad, he’s a bad person. If you support him, you’re a bad person, too. That’s essentially their argument.

But you’ll notice that despite the suggestions, neither of them said that Trump is popular anywhere in the U.K. Here’s the truth they attacked other media for reporting, in this case via The Washington Post, which Trump TV seems determined to erase from public awareness:

In Britain, 19 ­percent had a favorable view of Trump, while 68 percent viewed him unfavorably, according to an Ipsos MORI poll last summer. Fifty-three percent of the public said Trump had weakened the “special relationship” between the United States and Britain, while just 6 percent said he had made it stronger.

So what are Fox hosts to do when they can’t get away with pretending Trump is popular in the U.K.? Why, pretend that the people who hate him are too brown to be “real” Brits.

Watch the thinly-veiled white power propaganda above, from the June 4, 2019 Tucker Carlson Tonight.

Published with permission of NewsHounds.us