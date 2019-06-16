Mike Pompeo Calls Chris Wallace 'Ridiculous" For Asking About Trump Admitting He'd Take Dirt From Foreign Powers

Donald Trump's Secretary of State became very perturbed after Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace asked him to comment on Trump's belief that he would take information from foreign governments against his rivals without informing the FBI, a very clear violation of the law.

Towards the end of this morning's interview, Wallace played video of Donald Trump's response to George Stephanopoulos' question about accepting aid from foreign powers to help get him elected.

Wallace then asked, "Is accepting oppo-research from a foreign government right or wrong?"

Secretary Pompeo: "Chris, you asked me not to call any of your questions that are ridiculous. You came really close right there."

What a rude and unserious response to a serious question.

Forcing Donald Trump to account for his words and actions by the news media is now deemed ridiculous by the U.S. Secretary of State.

Pompeo continued, "President Trump has been very clear."

Yes, he has. He said he would take dirt from hostile foreign countries - his idiotic Norway comment not withstanding, and said he "maybe" would tell the FBI.

"[Trump] clarified his remarks later," Pompeo said.

Then he began to lie.

Pompeo continued, "He made it very clear even in his first comments, he said 'I'd would do both.' He said he'd call the FBI."

Wallace rightly corrected the SOS and said, "He said 'maybe' I'd would do both."

Pompeo then made an innocuous statement about Trump's love of America and Wallace continued to grill.

Wallace said, "At the risk of getting your ire, the president told Fox and Friends on Friday, and I agree he kind of walked back -- "

Secretary Pompeo interrupted Chris, "No, he didn't walk it back."

Wallace replied, "Yes, he did because he said "maybe" on Thursday and then on Friday on Fox and Friends, he said he would listen first and then if the information was bad that he would take it to the FBI or the attorney general, but he also made it clear to George Stephanopoulos that he did not see this as foreign interference."

↓ Story continues below ↓

FNS played another clip from the ABC interview and Trump's "own words" bore out Wallace's point.

Trump clearly stated he would commit a felony to get reelected.

Wallace schooled Pompeo on American history to back up his point.

Wallace said, "He says it's not interference, it's information." He continued, "The country, sir, and I don't have to tell you, has a long history dating back to George Washington in saying that foreign interference in our elections is unacceptable."

Secretary Pompeo: "President Trump believes that too."

That's another lie since he just heard Trump say exactly the opposite.

The SOS continued, "I have nothing further to add. I came on to talk about foreign policy and I think the third time you've asked me about a Washington piece of silliness, that chased down the story that is inconsistent with what I've seen president Trump do every single day."

Trump's remarks were about U.S. foreign policy, Mr. Secretary. And his actions are consistent with what a dictator or Kim Jong wannabe would say and do.