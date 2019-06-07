Misc
By Tengrain
We did it! We made it to Friday, fellow Crooks and Liars! And unlike the Russian Usurper, we were not graded on the curve by the media! Yes, today we look at Prznint Stupid's European Vacation.

Just Above Sunset realizes that Prznint Stupid feels homesick while in Europe: there's no Fox News.

News Corpse realizes that Fox News misses Prznint Stupid while he's away.

First Draft watched the Trump Crime Family storm the beaches of Normandy.

Bonus Track: The Daily Irritant welcomes us to Straight Pride.

