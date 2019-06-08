Happy Saturday, fellow Crooks and Liars! I'm okay with sending Prznint Grifter out of the country, even if it is on our dime, I'm just totally bummed about the return trip.

Egberto Willies thinks we are in the beginning of the next cycle of American History.

Hunter at Random breaks a long-standing and racist myth.

Rense presents the 14 defining characteristics of fascism. Gulp!

Bonus Track: Politics Plus brings us the highlight reel of Prznint Stupid's European Vacation. Que-up Holiday Road!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).