Thank you for letting me be part of your week, but mostly I would like to thank the 28 or so bloggers we featured this week, giving us informed opinion, hot takes, and a few laughs along the way. I commend Crooks and Liars for their unwavering support of small blogs. Hope to see you again soon!

Echidne of the Snakes celebrates the centenary of the 19th Amendment.

Jezebel goes to Missouri.

Liberals Are Cool spots some misogyny mixed with irony.

Bonus Track: Bluebird of Bitterness rounds up some masculine moments.

Bonus-bonus Track: Because we are all about the music - Open Culture tells us how David Bowie said farewell as Ziggy... and the end of his life.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).