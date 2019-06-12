Pete Buttigieg's Foreign Policy Speech: Congress Must Re-Assert War Powers

On Tuesday Pete Buttigieg gave a "major foreign policy speech" in which he indicated a desire to have less power than previous presidents.

Buttigieg believes that too many presidents have started or continued wars without a declaration of Congress, and it's time for that practice to end. He proposes ending the 2001 Authorization for the Use of Military Force (AUMF).

Speaking about @ConcernedVets and VoteVets, backing the repeal of the 2001 #AUMF, @PeteButtigieg tweeted: 'Remarkable alignment from conservative and progressive vets on this: The time has come for Congress to re-assert its war powers.'”https://t.co/TdDfHCk6Fg — VoteVets (@votevets) June 11, 2019

Buttigieg also outlined plans to recommit the US to the Iran nuclear deal and Paris climate accord, punish Israel financially if it annexes parts of the West Bank, and invest in renewable technology as a defense of our nation and planet.

The full speech is here, starting at the 36:00 mark: