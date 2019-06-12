Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Pete Buttigieg's Foreign Policy Speech: Congress Must Re-Assert War Powers

Pete Buttigieg looks ahead to when he will be Donald Trump's age: 2054.
By Frances Langum
3 hours ago by Frances Langum
Views:

On Tuesday Pete Buttigieg gave a "major foreign policy speech" in which he indicated a desire to have less power than previous presidents.

Buttigieg believes that too many presidents have started or continued wars without a declaration of Congress, and it's time for that practice to end. He proposes ending the 2001 Authorization for the Use of Military Force (AUMF).

Buttigieg also outlined plans to recommit the US to the Iran nuclear deal and Paris climate accord, punish Israel financially if it annexes parts of the West Bank, and invest in renewable technology as a defense of our nation and planet.

The full speech is here, starting at the 36:00 mark:


More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.