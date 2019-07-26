Everyone Seems So Shocked At GOP Non-Response To Election Security Report

It was one of those things that seemed designed not to get our attention. Late yesterday afternoon, the Senate Intelligence committee released their report on Russian election interference. (You can read it here.)

Now, you probably can't stand listening to media types dance around the obvious any more than I do. They would rather believe Trump doesn't want 'a cloud over the credibility' of his installation in the White House than address what is very clear: Trump not only got help from the Russians, he's counting on them again in 2020.

They are also reluctant to connect some fairly large dots: Senate Majority Weasel Mitch McConnell, who's blocking any attempts to bolster election security, is in pretty deep with the Russians (and the voting machine vendors) himself. Remember, McConnell is the same guy who threatened the Obama administration that he would consider any effort by the White House to challenge the Russians publicly "an act of partisan politics.”

All 50 states were targeted by Russia in 2016, largely undetected by officials at the time, according to Senate Intelligence Committee. New report comes on same day McConnell blocks election security bills. ⁦@SangerNYT ⁦@CatieEdmondson⁩ https://t.co/WZJG1W7u0N — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) July 25, 2019

The Senate Intelligence Committee just released the results of its 2.5 year bipartisan investigation into 2016 Russia election interference.



The 67-page report is here: https://t.co/3Jfy52EFPB — Dustin Volz (@dnvolz) July 25, 2019

JUST IN: The Senate Intelligence Committee detailed the Russian threat to US election infrastructure. The report states that "in 2016, cybersecurity for electoral infrastructure at the state and local level was sorely lacking." It suggests that all 50 states were likely targeted. pic.twitter.com/aPPt4qWyEL — Hardball (@hardball) July 25, 2019

The Senate Intelligence Committee reports that “Russian cyberactors were in a position to delete or change voter data” in Illinois, and that they targeted every single state. Yet they want us to believe that they didn’t change a thing there, or elsewhere. https://t.co/ySaSkUoEXI — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) July 26, 2019

SEN GRAHAM: Are the Russians still trying to interfere in our election system?@FBI DIRECTOR WRAY: The Russians are absolutely intent on trying to interfere with our elections through foreign influence.



So why is @SenateMajLdr McConnell blocking bills to protect our elections? pic.twitter.com/qLDLLKKHPC

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Senate Democrats (@SenateDems) July 23, 2019

McConnell just blocked two election security bills, not even 24 hours after Mueller said Russians are meddling in our elections “as we sit here.”



Meanwhile, lobbyists from the two largest voting machine vendors in the U.S. are writing him checks. https://t.co/jXGom8DuC9 — Public Citizen (@Public_Citizen) July 25, 2019

.@RonWyden’s dissenting views to this new election-security puff piece published by the Senate Intelligence Committee begin on page 62. Please start there, as he seems to be the only senator willing to level with the public on this critical issue. Thanks. https://t.co/QTuLRRQWMA — Jennifer Cohn (@jennycohn1) July 25, 2019

Here’s part of @RonWyden’s corrective comments to the misleading new Senate Intelligence Committee report. Note also that the SIC report addresses only foreign interference, ignoring the obvious potential for DOMESTIC interference. The SIC thinks we’re too stupid to notice. 2/ pic.twitter.com/TSy2zg1XFi — Jennifer Cohn (@jennycohn1) July 25, 2019

At what point is it fair to insinuate that Mitch McConnell's disinterest in protecting voting security has to do w/Oleg Deripaska-related investments in KY or his wife's already unethical business ties to China? — emptywheel (@emptywheel) July 25, 2019

Here’s my exclusive report on McConnell’s ties to Russian oil money. Because, of course he has Russian oil money ties. #MoscowMitch https://t.co/GxLqqET6o0 — Scott Dworkin (@funder) July 26, 2019

Sen. Ron Wyden wrote a dissent in which he points out that state and county election bureaus (who run their own elections) simply do not have the capability to fight off sophisticated foreign adversaries. Congress, however, does have the right to regulate federal elections.

If there was ever a moment when Congress needed to exercise its clear constitutional

authorities to regulate elections, this is it. America is facing a direct assault on the heart of our democracy by a determined adversary. We would not ask a local sheriff to go to war against the missiles, planes and tanks of the Russian Army.

It's a democracy IF WE CAN KEEP IT. Pick up the phone and call your congresspersons and senators.

202-224-3121