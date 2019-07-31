Summer Donation Drive

As we enter our 16th year of exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, we need you now more than ever. Can you spare a one time or monthly donation of $5 or more? If so, then please donate today and read more about why we need your help.

Misc
Read time: 0 minutes
Comments

Mike's Blog Round Up

Daily links to great liberal blog posts...
By Infidel753
Mike's Blog Round Up
Image from: ZimoNitrome on Youtube

Darwinfish 2: A blogger who is also a constituent of Rep. Elijah Cummings has a few choice words for Trump.

Electoral-Vote: A good economy might actually help Democrats more than Trump, at least in the Midwest.

Strangely Blogged: Maybe McConnell isn't a Russian asset. Maybe he's just a crook.

The Debate Link: The cruelty is the point -- in the case of some deportations, there's no other possible point.

Blog round-up by Infidel753. To recommend a post, send link to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com -- I do check it!


Summer Donation Drive

As we enter our 16th year of exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, we need you now more than ever. Can you spare a one time or monthly donation of $5 or more? If so, then please help us keep going another 15 years by donating below.

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.