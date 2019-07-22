Philadelphia Man Climbs Up Side Of Apartment Building To Check On His Mom

What a story! Jermaine, 35, climbed 15 floors up the side of the apartment building where his bedridden mother lives -- despite being on crutches from cracking his hip earlier that day. There was a fire in the building and he had to make sure she was all right. Via 6abc.com:

"They said the elevators are not working. I said, 'No problem. I'll take the steps. I just want to make sure my mother- my mother is sick, she's bed-ridden. So I need to get up there," Jermaine said. "They were like 'we can't let you in.' I took it upon myself because that's my mother. There's no limits. That's my mother."

Earlier that day, Jermaine fell and cracked his hip on a set of stairs. His crutches sat next to him on the couch as he was being interviewed by Action News.

[...] He made it all the way to his mom's balcony. Once there, Shelia saw her son outside her 15th floor apartment and assured him she was doing OK. She told him the fire was contained.

Jermaine said his mother did not yell at him for climbing up 15 stories, but, "She was more shocked. She's not surprised by the things that I do for her. She knows I'll go over and beyond for her."