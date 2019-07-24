Rep. Ilhan Omar Is Not Here For Your Islamophobia

Today in Washington, D.C. was the Inaugural Conference for the Muslim Collective for Equitable Democracy. Many distinguished Muslim journalists, politicians, and statespeople are attending, and among our members of Congress, Rep. Ilhan Omar spoke on the first panel. She was received warmly, and received a standing ovation.

At the inaugural Muslim Collective for Equitable Democracy in DC where Rep. Omar just showed up to the first panel. She was received by applause and a standing ovation — Kadia Goba (@kadiagoba) July 23, 2019

Apparently, though, someone in the audience asked Rep. Ilhan Omar about her stance on female genital mutilation. That person decided it was a great idea to focus on stereotypes about Muslims, questions that have nothing to do with her representation in Congress, issues that serve no purpose but to divide and spread fear. Rep. Omar answered with her trademark dignity, grace, and fire.

REP. OMAR: How often, should I make a schedule? Does this need to be on repeat every five minutes? Should I be like, "So, today I forgot to condemn Al-Quaeda, so here's the Al-Quaeda one? Today I forgot to condemn FGM, so here we go... "(laughter and applause over what else she said) So it's a very frustrating question, it comes up. You can look at my record. I voted for bills doing exactly what you're asking me to do. I have put out statements upon statements. There is a bill in Congress, there is a resolution that I am the co-author of that I voted out of the Foreign Affairs Committee. So, I am, I think, quite disgusted with, really to be honest, that as Muslim legislators, we are constantly being asked to waste our time speaking to issues that other people are not asked to because the assumption is that we somehow support and are for [these things.]

Female genital mutilation is tragic and awful, to be sure, and yes — it even happens here in the United States. But that is not the point. Would you ask a WHITE Christian member of Congress about the Quiverfull Movement if she were sitting before you on an educational panel of an inaugural conference? No? Then STFU and sit down, because your bias is showing.