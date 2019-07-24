Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

Rep. Ilhan Omar Is Not Here For Your Islamophobia

Someone at the inaugural conference of the Muslim Collective for Equitable Democracy thought it appropriate to ask Rep. Omar her stance on female genital mutilation.
By Aliza Worthington
4 hours ago by Aliza Worthington
Views:

Today in Washington, D.C. was the Inaugural Conference for the Muslim Collective for Equitable Democracy. Many distinguished Muslim journalists, politicians, and statespeople are attending, and among our members of Congress, Rep. Ilhan Omar spoke on the first panel. She was received warmly, and received a standing ovation.

Apparently, though, someone in the audience asked Rep. Ilhan Omar about her stance on female genital mutilation. That person decided it was a great idea to focus on stereotypes about Muslims, questions that have nothing to do with her representation in Congress, issues that serve no purpose but to divide and spread fear. Rep. Omar answered with her trademark dignity, grace, and fire.

REP. OMAR: How often, should I make a schedule? Does this need to be on repeat every five minutes? Should I be like, "So, today I forgot to condemn Al-Quaeda, so here's the Al-Quaeda one? Today I forgot to condemn FGM, so here we go... "(laughter and applause over what else she said) So it's a very frustrating question, it comes up. You can look at my record. I voted for bills doing exactly what you're asking me to do. I have put out statements upon statements. There is a bill in Congress, there is a resolution that I am the co-author of that I voted out of the Foreign Affairs Committee. So, I am, I think, quite disgusted with, really to be honest, that as Muslim legislators, we are constantly being asked to waste our time speaking to issues that other people are not asked to because the assumption is that we somehow support and are for [these things.]

Female genital mutilation is tragic and awful, to be sure, and yes — it even happens here in the United States. But that is not the point. Would you ask a WHITE Christian member of Congress about the Quiverfull Movement if she were sitting before you on an educational panel of an inaugural conference? No? Then STFU and sit down, because your bias is showing.


More C&L Coverage

Rep. Omar Lights Up Elliott Abrams

Rep. Omar Lights Up Elliott Abrams

During a tense exchange with Elliott Abrams in a Foreign Relations Committee meeting Wednesday, Rep. Ilhan Omar told him his participation in Iran-Contra was basis not to believe a word he says.
Feb 13, 2019
By Karoli Kuns

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.