Rep. Ilhan Omar Is Not Here For Your Islamophobia

Today in Washington, D.C. was the Inaugural Conference for the Muslim Collective for Equitable Democracy. Many distinguished Muslim journalists, politicians, and statespeople are attending, and among our members of Congress, Rep. Ilhan Omar spoke on the first panel. She was received warmly, and received a standing ovation.
Apparently, though, someone in the audience asked Rep. Ilhan Omar about her stance on female genital mutilation. That person decided it was a great idea to focus on stereotypes about Muslims, questions that have nothing to do with her representation in Congress, issues that serve no purpose but to divide and spread fear. Rep. Omar answered with her trademark dignity, grace, and fire.
Female genital mutilation is tragic and awful, to be sure, and yes — it even happens here in the United States. But that is not the point. Would you ask a WHITE Christian member of Congress about the Quiverfull Movement if she were sitting before you on an educational panel of an inaugural conference? No? Then STFU and sit down, because your bias is showing.