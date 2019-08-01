CNN Panel Members Crack Up Over Cory Booker's 'Street Cred' Moment

On CNN's New Day, the panel of debate commentators cracked up over Cory Booker's move to show Joe Biden his street cred.

"This was an exchange about the criminal justice reform. But Cory Booker came after former vice president Joe Biden with this," John Berman said.

BIDEN: Why did you announce in the first day a zero tolerance policy of stop and frisk and hire Rudy Giuliani's guy in 2007 when I was trying to get rid of the crack cocaine?

BOOKER: Mr. Vice President, there's a thing in my community. 'You're dipping into the Kool-Aid and you don't even know the flavor.' You need to come to the city of Newark and see the reforms we put in place.

And the panelists went wild.

"I have to say this. Senator Booker, you know I love you, man. But I could just see you going, 'Oh, here comes my time. Here comes the Kool-Aid."

"But with black phrases you don't enunciate every word."

"They say 'you dipping in the Kool-Aid.

"You all up in the kool-aid and you don't know the flavor."

"He was too pedigreed with it."

Just watch them have fun with it.