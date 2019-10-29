Andrew Gillum Stands By Kamala Harris' Protest: 'Led To Changing Of The Rules'

Kamala Harris made a strong, risky stand regarding this past weekend's events at Benedict College, an HBCU in South Carolina. At the risk of her campaign, Sen. Harris boycotted a Democratic Candidates' forum when she learned Donald Trump would be presented with an award on criminal justice reform by the 20/20 Bipartisan Justice Center - the group sponsoring the weekend's events.
On CNN's New Day, Alysin Camerota asked her guest, former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum, about the criminal justice forum, and Senator Kamala Harris' impact on the event. The 20/20 BJC is a group of Black Republicans, Democrats, and Independents focused on criminal justice reform.
Some of her colleagues were critical of her decision, notably Sen. Cory Booker and CNN's Van Jones.
I'm sorry, "running away?"
Her withdrawal led the College and the Mayor of the Columbia, SC to take over the event and remove the 20/20 BJC from sponsorship. In other words, results. She then agreed to attend. And even then, people are still trying to denigrate her for having taken a stand. A B Stoddard called it a "stunt" on MSNBC over the weekend, and Alysin Camerota tried her hardest to get Andrew Gillum to agree with Van Jones.
Gillum gave her and John Berman a free education.
STILL not satisfied, Camerota tried to get Gillum to agree with Van Jones that Trump deserved that award for criminal justice reform. She attempted to frame Trump as actually caring about Black people, the proof being that he signed the First Step Act, which reduced sentences for many African-Americans charged with drug crimes. Gillum was ready to roll. He turned that RIGHT around, and gave credit where it was due. President Barack Obama.
BOOM. Well done, Mr. Gillum.