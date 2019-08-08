Summer Donation Drive

Joe Biden Tangles With Brietbart Host At Iowa State Fair

The 2020 candidate didn't let this phony accusation of misquoting Trump break his stride.
By Aliza Worthington
Things got heated at the Iowa State Fair when someone accused VP Joe Biden of misquoting Donald Trump regarding white supremacists.

Let's just say Biden was not having any of that nonsense...especially from this particular provacateur. It's a slimy Brietbart dude, Joel Pollak. Biden took his head off. He got right in Pollak's face, and said, "Your frame's faulty. He walked out and he said, let's get this straight. He said there were very fine people in both groups, chanting anti-Semitic slogans, carrying flags."

Then he moved right the hell on. Way to go, Mr. Vice-President.


This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

