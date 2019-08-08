Joe Biden Tangles With Brietbart Host At Iowa State Fair

Things got heated at the Iowa State Fair when someone accused VP Joe Biden of misquoting Donald Trump regarding white supremacists.

Up close confrontation at the Iowa state fair:this man accuses ⁦@JoeBiden of misquoting ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ on white supremacists — and Biden tears into him. pic.twitter.com/2ycHT869jP — Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) August 8, 2019

And I should add what I didn’t have originally — that’s @joelpollak asking Biden the questions. — Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) August 8, 2019

Let's just say Biden was not having any of that nonsense...especially from this particular provacateur. It's a slimy Brietbart dude, Joel Pollak. Biden took his head off. He got right in Pollak's face, and said, "Your frame's faulty. He walked out and he said, let's get this straight. He said there were very fine people in both groups, chanting anti-Semitic slogans, carrying flags."

Then he moved right the hell on. Way to go, Mr. Vice-President.