Lowe's VP Apologizes For Comment About 'Hispanics With Smaller Hands'

Lowe's executive vice president of stores, Joe McFarland, has apologized for his random, bigoted remark during an internal presentation to employees about the "product of the week."

In a corporate video broadcast to store managers nationwide on Monday, Joe McFarland, Lowe’s executive vice president of stores, pronounced the $99 DeWalt 12-volt cordless drill the “number one power tool for the pros.” McFarland, wearing a camouflage vest and seated in front of a sign that said “Lowe’s LoweDown,” went on to tout the features of this week’s spotlight item: “The thing is compact. It fits anywhere.” And a customer profile: “Some of our Hispanic pros with smaller hands, this is perfect for them.”

Yeah, that's pretty random. Predictably, outrage ensued, prompting McFarland to apologize.

“I am sorry for a careless and ignorant comment I made during an associate broadcast yesterday,” McFarland said. “Our associates shared how my statement was harmful and inappropriate. This is a key reflection moment for me.” McFarland said he takes “full responsibility” for his comment and said he would be spending the coming days and weeks with Lowe’s associates, customers and business leaders to try to “learn and grow from this moment.”

That's a super-corporate apology right there, and one he should have had even the most basic sensitivity to, as VP of a large corporation with thousands of employees from all nationalities and races. Why would anyone single out a group as having "small hands?"

In the bigger picture, this is mild compared to concentration camps at the border, deportation forces and murderous Nazis shooting up El Paso. But it really does demonstrate an utter lack of sensitivity toward others which should be corrected. Maybe he could donate some of his $4.5 million compensation package to aid programs for those detained at the border.

Or better yet, volunteer to help folks down there, so he can learn to be more sensitive to the plight of others.