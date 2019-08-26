Misc
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Mike's Blog Round Up

Daily links to great liberal blog posts...
By Tengrain

Good morning Crooks and Liars! Did you watch the Sunday Talkies and feel like you needed a shower afterwards? So did our bloggers! Yes, today we look at our failed media, because: we have to.

News Corpse wants the press to quit with the chopper-talk!

Zandar Versus The Stupid gives Buzzfeed News the credit they deserve.

Driftglass uses the Media's record against themselves.

Bonus Track: The Pay of Life is helping us become better activists.

Bonus-bonus Track: Barack Obama gives us his summer jam, and it's pretty good! Here's a sampling via Spotify on Twitter:

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).


More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.