Good morning Crooks and Liars! Did you watch the Sunday Talkies and feel like you needed a shower afterwards? So did our bloggers! Yes, today we look at our failed media, because: we have to.

News Corpse wants the press to quit with the chopper-talk!

Zandar Versus The Stupid gives Buzzfeed News the credit they deserve.

Driftglass uses the Media's record against themselves.

Bonus Track: The Pay of Life is helping us become better activists.

Bonus-bonus Track: Barack Obama gives us his summer jam, and it's pretty good! Here's a sampling via Spotify on Twitter:

This playlist is a vibe ☀️https://t.co/EFZdWHbhmJ — Spotify (@Spotify) August 24, 2019

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).