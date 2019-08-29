Every day, 100 Americans are killed with guns and hundreds more are shot and injured. By the time you have finished reading this post, someone in the United States will have been shot and maybe killed. It is insane we allow it to continue. Today we look at gun violence.

JobsAnger gives us factual evidence that the NRA is losing their control of the House, and urges us to take back the Senate.

Nan's Notebook wonders if Megan McArdle's solution of censoring gun violence might lead to less violence.

Infidel753 shows us a 1-million-frames-per-second slo-mo video of bullet impacts, and as he says, it shows "no person nor animal nor plant, nothing -- only inanimate objects. The realm you see here is not meant for living things." It's very illustrative of what happens when bullets are hitting a living thing.

Bonus Track: Because we're all about pop culture, Geeks are Sexy gives us a useful, cut-out-and-keep timeline of the ever=sprawling Star Wars universe.

