Happy Saturday, and welcome to the long weekend Crooks and Liars! Today we are all over the map—at the southern border.

Every goddam day sees a classical comparison to Comrade Trumps latest smash-and-grab.

Mike the Mad Biologist is old enough to remember when Republicans believed in personal property.

PoltiFact runs down the truth about how much wall is actually built.

Rubber Hose wonders why no one buys Prznint Stupid flowers anymore.

Bonus Track: Open Culture alerts us that Lemony Snicket is a fan of Edward Gorey, and that there is a documentary coming out about the artist!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).