Echidne of the Snakes - on Toni Morrison, Paul Krugman, and online chatter;
Lance Mannion - the Christian origins of the New Deal?
Lawyers, Guns & Money - the great circle jerk of life: Susan Collins edition;
Mock Paper Scissors - narcissist-in-chief offers comfort to Gun Lobby;
My Right Wing Dad - what, racist, me? (adventures in wingnut email forwards).
Steve in Manhattan (@blogenfreude) blogs at stinque.com, and if you're not listening to The Dworkin Report, why not?
To recommend a link, send it to mbru@crooksandliars.com - we do check it!