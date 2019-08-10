Echidne of the Snakes - on Toni Morrison, Paul Krugman, and online chatter;

Lance Mannion - the Christian origins of the New Deal?

Lawyers, Guns & Money - the great circle jerk of life: Susan Collins edition;

Mock Paper Scissors - narcissist-in-chief offers comfort to Gun Lobby;

My Right Wing Dad - what, racist, me? (adventures in wingnut email forwards).

