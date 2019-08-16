Right Wing Extremist Accuses Rep. Maxine Waters Of 'Activating Satan's Pastors'

Mark Taylor, the self-professed "firefighter prophet," joined another extremist to discuss Rep. Maxine Waters, who earlier this week tweeted a rebuke to Donald Trump's weak and cowardly response to the mass shootings in El Paso, Dayton and Gilroy.

Trump, you called the El Paso shooting an act of cowardice. Trump, you're the coward. You could use the bully pulpit to stop these horrific mass shootings, but you continue racist attacks on Americans. We can't let Senate off the hook. Pass the gun bill! Congress, we can do more! — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) August 4, 2019

Taylor declared that Waters was "calling Satan's pastors" forth to "bully" Donald Trump.

“What were the words she used?” Taylor asked. ”Bully pulpit.'”

“The Lord told me the hordes of chaos have been released on the earth right now,” he raved. “He also told me, ‘Satan’s pastors have been activated.’ Satan’s pastors have been activated."

He then offered what could possibly be the most ridiculous and nakedly racist explanation for his rant I've seen in recent days.

"[T]his is what [Rep. Waters] is saying: The bully pulpit; she’s activating Satan’s pastors to begin bullying from the pulpit," Taylor claimed. "Bullying the president, bullying those over illegal immigration, bullying those over the border."

He added, "It’s all about activating; look, the Lord has told me that the devil is coming back for his dues right now.”

This is the kind of rhetoric that activates whackos who grab their AR-15s or AK-47s and head for the nearest mall, big box store, church, or neighborhood. It's irresponsible, it's racist, and it's intended to be incendiary, damn all the consequences. Maxine Waters is an elected official in the U.S. government and deserves to be respected as such.

These jerks really do want Civil War II. They're just Trump cultists who have shed any semblance of patriotism.

