Adam Schiff: Trump Acted Like A 'Mafia Boss' Shaking Down Ukraine

Rep. Adam Schiff, the Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee did not pull any punches when he told the press that Donald Trump acted like a mafia boss coercing Ukraine to investigate his political rivals.

After the White House released notes and not actual transcripts of the phone conversation with the Ukrainian President, it's obvious and unambiguous what Donald Trump and his flunky Rudy Giuliani wanted to get from Ukraine.

Chairman Schiff said, "There was only one message that that president of Ukraine got from that call, and that was "this is what I need, I know what you need."

"Like any mafia boss, the president didn't need to say, 'That's a nice country you have, it would be a shame if something happened to it,' because that was clear from the conversation," he explained.

"There is no quid pro quo necessary to betray your country or your oath of office," Schiff cautioned. "Even though many read this as a quid pro quo."

"I'm not concerned whether it is a quid pro quo or not. Ukraine understood what this president wanted. He made it redundantly clear, he made it abundantly clear. He had his emissaries making it clear. And Ukraine knew what it needed to do if it wanted to get military assistance, and that is help the President of the United States violate his oath of office," he said.

That's exactly correct. There doesn't need to be an overt offer of a quid pro quo on the phone call for Trump to be guilty of an abuse of power.

Trump does not have to say 'I want Joe Biden to sleep with the fishes' to the Ukrainian president to get his message across, and in this very flimsy printout of what was said, it evident that's exactly what Trump did.