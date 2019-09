Reports are coming fast and furious about the whistleblower complaint regarding Donald Trump's alleged promise and extortion. Trump has tried to block the release of the report.

Well, looks like the tables are turning FAST, if reports are true. Here is a tweet Adam Schiff just sent out this afternoon:

We have been informed by the whistleblower’s counsel that their client would like to speak to our committee and has requested guidance from the Acting DNI as to how to do so.



We‘re in touch with counsel and look forward to the whistleblower’s testimony as soon as this week. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) September 24, 2019

Maggie Haberman added this, which raises even more urgency:

The whistleblower report is said to involve a number of things; this phone call is one but not all. https://t.co/5jeRJScYWB — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) September 24, 2019

Twitter had thoughts

It's the whistleblower complaint that matters. This is nothing but a down payment on that, and it has all the feel of the Barr summary that preceded the Mueller report. https://t.co/WunXEw5wHg — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) September 24, 2019

Oh

Even if Trump releases the full transcript, it has been reported by multiple outlets that the whistleblower complaint involved multiple actions. It's not just about the call between Trump and Zelensky. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 24, 2019

This is huge.



The whistleblower on Trump's bribe offer to Ukraine wants to speak on the record to the House and Senate Intelligence Committees.



Buckle up.https://t.co/BvhRSCqf0P — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) September 24, 2019

Facts:

If the White House is fine with releasing the transcript of a call, what’s the issue with releasing a whistleblower’s complaint to Congress? If everything was above board, it would seem transparency would help clear things up. — Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) September 24, 2019

This is a freight train that Donald Trump simply cannot stop.