Beto O'Rourke: 'Hell Yes, We're Going To Take Your AR-15, Your AK-47!'

I like this Beto O'Rourke, the guy who speaks so strongly and forcefully about the need to get these damn guns -- assault - style weapons -- off the street. He is unapologetic, strong, and determined to make it happen.

In the Democratic debate, he did not equivocate. He was asked whether he really would take away their guns and how that would work. Note the right-wing framing there. Buying back is not "taking away."

Beto was firm: "I am, if it's a weapon that was designed to kill people on a battlefield. If the high impact, high velocity round, when it hits your body, shreds everything inside of your body because it was designed to do that so you would bleed to death on a battlefield and not be able to get up and kill one of our soldiers. When we see that being used against children and in El Paso, I met the mother of a 15-year-old girl who was shot by an AR-15 and that mother watched her bleed to death over the course of an hour because so many other people were shot by that AR-15 in El Passon, there weren't enough ambulances to get to them in time."

"Hell, yes, we're going to take your AR-15, your AK-47. We're not going to allow it to be used against a fellow American anymore," he declared.

Concluding, he said, "And, I want to say this -- I'm listening to the people of this country, the day after I proposed doing that, I went to a gun show in Conway, Arkansas to meet with those who were selling AR-15s and those who were buying those weapons and you might be surprised, there was some common ground there. Folks who said, I would give that up, cut it to pieces, I don't need this weapon to hunt, to defend myself."

"It is a weapon of war, so, let's do the right thing, but let's bring everyone in America into the conversation. Republicans, Democrats, gun owners and non-gun owners alike."

I am almost a single-issue voter on this. I don't want to hear mishy-mashy NRA mumbo-jumbo. I want clear policy initiatives like this one. Ban those fckers and then buy the ones out there back.

Also, memo to ABC News: Buybacks aren't confiscation. Quit using right wing messaging.