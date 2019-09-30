BREAKING: Rudy Giuliani Subpoenaed By The House Intelligence Committee

Impeachment Week Two is off to a great start. Rudy has been officially subpoenaed by the House Intelligence Committee to produce a litany of documents by October 15th.

As Joyce Vance notes in her analysis, it's logical to subpoena him as a beginning since he's been at the center of everything.

INBOX: GIULIANI SUBPOENAED FOR UKRAINE DOCUMENTS AS NEXT STEP IN IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY pic.twitter.com/o80qDEbJwk — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) September 30, 2019

Twitter responded:

We’re greatful that Giuliani held up his cell phone and admitted all the info/emails/documents are “all right here.” That serves as strong support for the propriety, indeed necessity, for Congress to subpoena that information. #ConspiracyUnraveling https://t.co/4wnPv4mMNI — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) September 30, 2019

One of the requested category of documents in the House Intelligence Committee's subpoena of Giuliani raises an interesting question: Did something other than the hurricane contribute to Trump's decision not to travel to Poland, where he would've met with Zelensky? pic.twitter.com/j4p7kwXvhl — Ned Price (@nedprice) September 30, 2019

Trump nightmare just escallated exponentially.

Alleged attorney and lunatic Rudy Giuliani was just hit by subpoena, relating to Ukraine docs

He has ALREADY CONFESSED to the treason behavior in Ukraine & showed messages on his phone

Giuliani is TOAST

This sinks Pompeo too — Tomi Civil War-Ahonen (@tomiahonen) September 30, 2019

Awaiting the incoming insane tweet storm from Donald Trump in 3...2...1...

Read the subpoena and accompanying schedule below:

20190930 - Giuliani HPSCI Subpoena Letter and Schedule by Karoli on Scribd