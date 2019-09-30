Politics
BREAKING: Rudy Giuliani Subpoenaed By The House Intelligence Committee

Monday afternoon the House Intelligence Committee dropped the hammer and issued a subpoena to Rudy Giuliani
1 hour ago by Karoli Kuns
Impeachment Week Two is off to a great start. Rudy has been officially subpoenaed by the House Intelligence Committee to produce a litany of documents by October 15th.

As Joyce Vance notes in her analysis, it's logical to subpoena him as a beginning since he's been at the center of everything.

Awaiting the incoming insane tweet storm from Donald Trump in 3...2...1...

Read the subpoena and accompanying schedule below:

20190930 - Giuliani HPSCI Subpoena Letter and Schedule by Karoli on Scribd


