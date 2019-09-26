Rudy Giuliani May Have Lost His Last Marble Today

Rudy Giuliani has gone feral for a few years, but the last week has been his absolute wildest, on the Rabid Rudy Scale. Some highlights: First he lied, and then admitted to going to Ukraine to "dig up dirt" on Joe and Hunter Biden. Then he went off on Christopher Hahn on Laura Ingraham's show. He also admitted to Hannity that went to Ukraine at the behest of the State Department - throwing Mike Pompeo under the bus. So here we are, 4 crazy stories in 4 days...and this one is really nuts.

Today Rudy had the most bananas phone call with Elaina Plott of the Atlantic. I mean, totally, unhinged, needs to be in a padded room level phone call. Plott starts by telling us just last month, she saw Rudy at the Trump Hotel in DC. He seemed happy - taking photos with "fans."

Today he had a decidedly different tone. I guess facing prison will do that to a guy. He seemed particularly angry about the Whistleblower call, feeling totally aggrieved that his amazing work isn't being recognized and he is somehow being painted as a bad guy.

HE IS JUST TRYING TO FIND OUT WHAT KIND OF CORRUPT AND TERRIBLE THINGS JOE BIDEN'S SON, A PRIVATE CITIZEN DID, IN UKRAINE SO HE CAN GIVE THIS DIRT TO HIS FRIEND, DONALD TRUMP, WHO NEEDS IT TO TAKE DOWN PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE JOE BIDEN, NOT RELATED TO THIS STORY AT ALL.

Plott spoke with him right after the House Intelligence Committee released the full whistleblower complaint and she says he was "put simply, very angry."

Rudy screamed:

“It is impossible that the whistle-blower is a hero and I’m not. And I will be the hero! These morons—when this is over, I will be the hero."

Rudy is THE HERO.

Got it? Not the whistleblower, who was only trying to protect our national security and was working to ensure that the President* didn't use his power of releasing aid to foreign nations as a way of blackmailing a small foreign country into providing aid to his campaign...HE IS NOT THE HERO.

↓ Story continues below ↓

Rudy is the hero.

Hero Rudy went on:

“I’m not acting as a lawyer. I’m acting as someone who has devoted most of his life to straightening out government. Anything I did should be praised.”

Plott reported that he is also "unleashed a rant about the Bidens, Hillary Clinton, the Clinton Foundation, Barack Obama, the media, and the 'deep state.'"

Most of Trump's sycophants liked Rudy, partly because he did the dirty work and would go on tv to do interviews and spew lunacy, without fear for damage to his reputation. But, after the release of the whistleblower report, love for Rudy seems to be waning.

Plott reports that a former senior White House official told her that Rudy is "putting sh*t in Trump’s head" and another senior House Republican called Rudy a “moron.” Giuliani did not take that news well, calling them "cowards."

Will Rudy go on FOX News tonight to rant for a 4th night in a row? Let's see!