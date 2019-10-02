Ex-Fox News Pundit Pinched Her Elderly Mom's Social Security Check

Please meet Karyn Turk. She’s what Fox News calls a “conservative commentator.”

Fresh from hosting a fund-raiser for the legal defense of Republican operative Roger Stone, conservative media commentator Karyn Turk on Friday admitted she stole her 83-year-old mother’s Social Security checks.

Looking relaxed and unperturbed, Karyn Turk pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to a single charge of Social Security fraud. Turk, who was crowned Mrs. Florida 2016 and touts her involvement in charities, faces a maximum one-year jail term and possible $100,000 fine when she is sentenced on Dec. 13.

Her mother is in a nursing home with dementia.

Turk explained that this is a misdemeanor so she won’t lose her right to vote – a right she described as “very important to me.

In court papers, guardian Amy Nicol accused Turk of using her mother’s Social Security checks to promote her dream of appearing on “The Real Housewives of Palm Beach” and to garner publicity

We all gotta have a dream, y’all.

So when Fox has a political commentator, you know where they find them.

