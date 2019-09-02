Howie Kurtz Tries Placating Trump For Fox News

A smirking Howie Kurtz attempted on Sunday to placate the rift between his network and Donald Trump.

Trump flipped out (on Twitter of course) because Fox had the audacity to interview a DNC staffer to cover the Democratic nomination race.

Kurtz claimed that everyone in the spat was within their "rights": Trump had a right to be upset about coverage that didn't flatter him, and Fox had the "right" to cover news in a, you know it, "fair and balanced" way.

"We'll always treat the president fairly," said Kurtz, noting the difference between the "news" and "opinion" sides of Fox. Ahem.

Can you imagine how Fox News, the NEWS division, would be covering President Hillary Clinton in 2019, Howie? Because I can. I have receipts (in a three-minute search) on how Democratic presidents get covered, thanks to the Crooks and Liars archives:

June 2009 Chris Wallace opens Fox News Sunday wondering aloud if America is headed toward, gasp, socialism:

November 2009 Brit Hume Willing to Embrace Weakness as a US Position:

November 2010 Greta Van Susteren Brings On Fox 'Democrat' Doug Schoen To Push Op-ed That Obama Should Not Seek Reelection

And don't get me started on the fact that both Glenn Beck and Sarah Palin were on the Fox News payroll during Obama's term of office.

It's cute of Howie Kurtz to be the "reasonable" one with a so-called president who pitches a Twitter fit and insists Fox "works for him" any time they report his terrible poll numbers.

Fox and Trump deserve each other and what will hopefully happen to them in 2020.